MasterChef Judge Melissa Calls Out Double-Standard Involved In Laura’s Pasta Backlash

MasterChef Australia: Back To Win is finally finishing up this weekend with either Reynold, Laura or Emilia taking home the crown.

This season we’ve seen some incredible dishes, from Poh’s creative presentation to Reynold's magical ice-cream. But perhaps the contestant most called out online for having a niche is Laura, who has made pasta her specialty.

This morning, the Hit Network’s Bec & Cosi spoke with judge Melissa Leong about what’s in store for our final three in the Grand Final, and her thoughts on the criticism Laura has received.

Take a listen:

