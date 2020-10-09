Masterchef Judge Responds To Controversial Junior Contestant Whose Parent Already Won A Season

Who knew!

Channel 10

There's something about these kids in the kitchen which really makes us want to be a better chef.

Masterchef Australia may be over for now, but the Masterchef Juniors is back! 

So, we spoke to judge and soon to be dad (again) Jock Zonfrillo who reveals everything you need to know about this upcoming season. 

Take a listen below:

15 hours ago

MasterChef Australia
Jock Zonfrillo
Judge
kids
