Massive Spike In 'Butt Cleaner' Sales Amidst Toilet Paper Crisis

With supermarket shelves being emptied by senseless panic buying it seems many are looking at toilet paper alternatives.

Bidet sellers are reporting a huge spike in enquiries with fears loo paper is running low (it's not).

Australianbidet.com owner Randall Cadby is expecting a huge month of sales and spoke to the Hit Network to reveal just how interested people were in his products.

Meanwhile, toilet paper manufacturers are assuring us there is plenty to go around (please stop emptying shelves).

