Massive Drama Brewing As Justin Bieber's Pastor Is Fired From His Church

Carl Lentz has been Justin Bieber's spiritual mentor for several years, helped him through his break up with Selena Gomez and even had the singer live with him for a bit.

But today news has surfaced that he has been fired from the Hillsong church where he was a pastor and it all came down to cheating.

According to the founder of the organisation, Brian Houston, Carl was let go and they didn't take the decision lightly.

In a statement he said;

"Today Hillsong Church East Coast advised our congregation that we have terminated the employment of Pastor Carl Lentz. This action was not taken lightly.

Houston added that the pastor's firing comes after "ongoing discussions in relation to leadership issues and breaches of trust, plus a recent revelation of moral failures," insisting it would "not be appropriate" to go further into why he was fired from his role.

Carl himself took to Instagram to clarify exactly WHY he was let go from his role and revealed it was due to him cheating on his wife saying "I was unfaithful in my marriage, the most important relationship in my life and held accountable for that. This failure is on me, and me alone and I take full responsibility for my actions".

It seems as though from Carl's post that he's not just leaving his role, but leaving the church altogether?

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!