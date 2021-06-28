Mass Testing At Albury Wodonga Health's Clinic Leads To 4 Hour Wait Times

Mass queueing at the Albury Wodonga Health drive-through Covid-19 testing clinic left some prospective test-seekers waiting for upwards of four hours to get the swab on Monday.

Victorian Testing Commander, Jeroen Weimer, urged returning Victorians to find testing stations closer to home, rather than continuing to overwhelm the clinic at the border.

“We have lots of testing capacity here in Victoria. We’d ask you to come home – you don’t need to stop at the very first testing station as you cross the border.”

A representative from Albury Wodonga Health's clinic said they were experiencing substantial delays due to a significant increase in demand, despite the instructions that were given to those travelling back from orange zones.

Over 250 tests were conducted at the clinic over the weekend.

Other testing providers in the area include;

Dorevitch Pathology - Lavington Hall, Lavington

Douglas Hanly Moir Pathology - KD Watson Hall, Albury Showground

Central Medical Group - 228 Beechworth Road, Wodonga

