Mask Mandates To Ease Across Australian Airports This Weekend

Mask mandates will soon become a thing of the past in airport terminals across Australia after health officials deemed the rule as “no longer proportionate”.

The Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC) said in a statement issued late Tuesday that it has advised that mask wearing in airport terminals for travellers and terminal workers is “no longer be mandated”.

“The AHPPC notes that all states and territories have relaxed mask mandates in most settings within the community and considers that it is no longer proportionate to mandate mask use in airport terminals. The AHPPC proposes that mask wearing in airport terminals no longer be mandated from as early as midnight 17 June 2022.”

In response to the advice, the Albanese government acknowledged that travellers would “notice this change in the days following Friday as individual state and territory jurisdictions make the necessary changes to their public health orders”.

“This changed advice comes after the AHPPC has reviewed the current Covid-19 situation in Australia and considers it no longer proportionate to mandate mask-wearing in the terminals. It has also noted all states and territories have relaxed mask mandates in most community settings.”

Health Minister Mark Butler, and the transport minister, Catherine King, thanked “the thousands of people who work in our airport terminals around Australia who have followed the rules to keep us safe” and “the travelling public for continuing to comply with the ongoing regulations”.

Despite the proposal to lift mask mandates at terminals, the AHPPC said it “continues to strongly recommend continued mask wearing in airport terminals and other indoor settings, especially where physical distancing is not possible”.

Travellers are still required to wear a face mask on planes.

The decision comes only days before the prime minister is due to meet with state premiers and territory chief ministers at a national cabinet meeting on Friday.

