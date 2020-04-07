Martha Rumoured To Join MAFS 'All Star' Season Next Year

The latest season of MAFS has just wrapped up and rumours are already circulating that MAFS will return in 2021 with an 'All-Star' cast.

Whether it will be a Survivor-style All-Star season with past contestants or just celebrity contestants in general we aren't sure, but fans have their suspicions about one contestant who might appear.

Taking to Instagram last night to vent her isolation frustrations, past MAFS contestant Martha Kalifatidis seemingly revealed she is done with Michael, her boyfriend and 'husband' from Season 5.

LISTEN HERE FOR MORE:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.