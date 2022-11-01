Mark Zahra's Gold Trip Takes Out The Melbourne Cup Win

Jockey Mark Zahra and his horse Gold Trip have taken out the win at Tuesday’s Melbourne Cup.

The “unbelievable” win comes only two weeks after the French horse came in second at the Caulfield Cup and 13 years first his first run at the Melbourne Cup.

Trained by Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, six-year-old Gold Trip beat out Emissary who took out second place and High Emocean who came in third.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

Zahra had an emotional response to his impressive win saying he couldn’t believe Gold Trip managed to bag first place.

“I feel like crying. It’s unbelievable. What a day. He’s a horse that when you go, you don’t give him a chance to think about it,” he told 10 News.

“It’s just elation when I crossed the line. What an amazing feeling.” - Mark Zahra

Zahra’s win comes 12 months after he became entangled in a COVID regulations controversy which saw him miss out on riding Verry Elleegant who would go on to win the Melbourne Cup.

“This time last year I was watching Verry Elleegant win and getting told off for drinking too much,” he said.

“To come a full year and have redemption, with good mates of mine who train the horse and own the horse, my wife’s here, it’s an unbelievable feeling.”

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.