Mark Your Calendars, Zoos SA Officially Has A Re-Opening Date !

It's been nearly 13 weeks since the zoo closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Adelaide Zoo is excited to announce that it will reopen its gates on Monday, 22 June 2020 reuniting animals with animal and conservation lovers !

Monarto Safari Park will also open one week later on 29 June 2020.

“Naturally, we will have a number of measures in place to ensure everyone’s safety including the necessity to pre-purchase tickets online so that we can keep within the SA Government’s guidelines and monitor the number of visitors on any given day," said

Even Zoos SA members, who usually enter with their membership card, will need to redeem free online tickets via our website before coming in.

“By operating this way, it will be easy and efficient for us to progress through the State Government’s recovery steps framework," Elaine

Fortunately, the Zoo is blessed with plenty of outdoor space, so guests can enjoy themselves while still keeping at a safe distance.

There will also be sanitising stations, washbasins and bathrooms readily available with a thorough cleaning of all public and staff areas.

Zoos SA recently announced that the giraffe exhibit will expand throughout a number of stages until, on final completion, it will be the largest inner-metropolitan giraffe exhibit in the country!

Plus, visitors will also discover a new animal on exhibit in the shape of the Zoo’s first Komodo Dragon and the four lion cubs which last week made their debut in the main exhibit!

