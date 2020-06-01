Mark Your Calendars, Perth Zoo Is Reopening This Week!

The good news just keeps coming as Perth Zoo has announced that they will be reopening this week after having to close their doors on March 24th.

But, before you start making any plans, bookings now apply before you can attend the zoo from Saturday the 6th of June.

For contact tracing purposes if required by health authorities, everyone, including our valued Zoo Friends members will need to register their visit via our new reservation system.

No tickets will be sold at the Zoo gates. This is to ensure we can get you through the doors quick smart to start your Zoo adventure, reduce queuing and avoid cash handling.

Perth Zoo has also increased its cleaning schedule and installed multiple hygiene stations around the Zoo for your convenience & safety!

For further details and to lock in a reservation click here.

