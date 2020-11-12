Mark Your Calendars, We Now Have A Date For The Official Friends Cast Reunion!

We finally know when the Friends reunion is going to be and god damn, why can't it be sooner!

Like all good things, the pandemic postponed the original Friends reunion.

The special was originally supposed to be filmed in March 2020, with a premiere in May pegged to the debut of HBO Max.

But, thanks to our lovely Chandler Bing aka Matthew Perry, we now have a sneaky preview into when the new date is!

(sort of)

Seems fitting since it was originally meant to be in March but, 2021?

Of course, we still don't know when the special will air but at least we know that all the friends will be back together again soon.

Give the people some light at the end of this dark 2020 tunnel and just tell us the exact date already!

That is all, stay tuned.

Catch Up On The Latest Entertainment News Below:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.