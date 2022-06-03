Mark Ronson Shares Previously Unheard Audio Of Amy Winehouse

Mega-producer Mark Ronson has shared some files he's been keeping close to his heart, previously unheard audio of Amy Winehouse.

Amy, who passed away in 2011 had laid down some vocals for Mark for her hit 'Back To Black' before recording the final (and slightly different) version.

Mark revealed he wrote the hit with Amy on the piano in the video and they were her first recordings of the song.

Amazing!

