Marion's Sewing Room Stoked With Boom In Business Following Confirmation Of Year 12 Formals
Marion's Sewing Room Stoked With Boom In Business Following Confirmation Of Year 12 Formals
It's been a hard few months for Year 12 locals, but finally some good news has come their way!
Days before Term 2 finished, the news got out that Year 12 Formals are going ahead in 2020.
The confirmation is greatly welcomed by school communities and local businesses who will play a part in preparing the school leavers for the special occasion.
Carley caught up with Marion from Marion's Sewing Room to see what the news means for their business.