Mariah Carey Reveals Heartwarming Message For All Aussies At Christmas

She is the kween of Christmas and every year we turn to Mariah Carey for her festive hits and a little bit of glitz and glamour.

This year, Mariah caught up with Entertainment Reporter Justin Hill to talk about this magical time of the year and had a message for all Australians...

We will do our best Mariah!

It's become a tradition (and one we love) for Mimi to give us a Christmas special on Apple TV+ and this year is no exception. Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues debuts this Friday, December 3rd, and will star all of the songs we love PLUS some starring roles from Khalid AND Mimi's twins Moroccan and Monroe!

