Mariah Carey Is Releasing A Memoir About Her Life Of "Triumphs & Traumas"

Queen Mariah Carey has this morning announced she has written a memoir!

Taking to Instagram to deliver the exciting news to fans, Mariah said she wanted the memoir to “tell the story of the moments - the ups and downs, the triumphs and traumas, the debacles and the dreams, that contributed to the person I am today.”

The five-time Grammy award winner has been labeled a ‘diva’ most of her career, but Mariah says this book will be a chance for her to tell her own story “unfiltered”.

“Writing this memoir was incredibly hard, humbling and healing. My sincere hope is that you are moved to a new understanding, not only about me, but also about the resilience of the human spirit.”

It’s not yet known when the memoir will be released, but Reese Witherspoon has already added it to her reading list and so have we!

We cannot wait!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.