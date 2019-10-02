Margot Robbie Shines As Harley Quinn In The Official ‘Birds Of Prey’ Trailer

Margot Robbie caught our attention when she starred as a regular on Neighbours, but she rose to global fame with films like The Wolf of Wall Street and the DC Comic movie, Suicide Squad, as the quirky and crazy Harley Quinn.

Margot wowed us when she starred alongside the likes of Will Smith and Cara Delevingne, and now she’s about to bring Harley Quinn back to our screens in her own spin-off DC film, Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn).

Margot will be teaming up with a girl gang of heroes to take on the worst of the worst, with the synopsis revealing:

"After [splitting] up with The Joker, Harley Quinn and three other female superheroes – Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya – come together to save the life of a little girl (Cassandra Cain) from an evil crime lord.”

Give the colourful and crazy trailer a watch below!

Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn) is set to hit Aussie theatres in February, 2020.

Valentine's Day date movie, perhaps?

