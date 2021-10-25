Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling Set To Play Barbie & Ken In Upcoming Movie!

Come on Barbie, let's go party! Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are set to bring the hottest couple to life in an upcoming Warner Bros. and Mattel film, Barbie!

While we don't know a lot about the movie's plot, we DO know that Deadline said Ryan passed on playing Ken initially due to his busy schedule.

But now, pre-production took longer than expected and he's now available! Buuut, he hasn't signed the deal just yet.

Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird; Little Women) will be directing the movie and will be co-writing it with her husband, Noah Baumbach.

Margot will be producing the film via her company, LuckyChap.

We can't WAIT to see two of the best looking people in Hollywood turn it up in their Malibu Dream House!

