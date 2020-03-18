What's On:

Women's Health Expo

Saturday 7 March 2020, 10am - 3pm

City Golf Club, Toowoomba

More Info

Annual Fly-In at the Clifton Airfield

Sunday 8 March 2020, 6am - 1pm

Clifton Airfield, Clifton

More Info

Fun Fair #qww2020

Saturday 7 March 2020, 10am - 1pm

West Toowoomba Croquet Club

More Info

Mothercraft Childcare Open Day

Saturday 14 March 2020, 9am - 12pm

Mothercaft Childcare Centre, Toowoomba

More Info

Tiny Tots and Me Market

Sunday 15 March 2020, 9am - 12pm

Centenary Heights State High School Hall, Toowoomba

More Info

What’s On is the free community service for you to let everyone know about your event*. If you would like to submit your event, simply click here.

For more information about the What's On Register, contact us at (07) 46375 111 or visit us at Level 5, 10 Russell Street, Toowoomba, QLD, 4350.

*Submissions are moderated by our staff and are required to meet basic criteria before being published, therefore not all events will be promoted. By submitting your details, you may be contacted by Sales Representative of the station about further advertising your event, where deemed appropriate.