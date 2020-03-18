March
Autumn Event Guide
What's On:
Women's Health Expo
Saturday 7 March 2020, 10am - 3pm
City Golf Club, Toowoomba
Annual Fly-In at the Clifton Airfield
Sunday 8 March 2020, 6am - 1pm
Clifton Airfield, Clifton
Fun Fair #qww2020
Saturday 7 March 2020, 10am - 1pm
West Toowoomba Croquet Club
Mothercraft Childcare Open Day
Saturday 14 March 2020, 9am - 12pm
Mothercaft Childcare Centre, Toowoomba
Tiny Tots and Me Market
Sunday 15 March 2020, 9am - 12pm
Centenary Heights State High School Hall, Toowoomba
