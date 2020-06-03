Manhunt underway for two arsonists after 3 boats destroyed at Hope Island Marina overnight.

- Gold Coast NewsManhunt underway for two arsonists after 3 boats destroyed at Hope Island Marina overnight.
Police looking for two men.
Police are searching for two men, after three boats were destroyed at Hope Island Marina overnight.
It's believed another two vessels were destroyed in the incident with witnesses saying they saw two people running from Sheehan Avenue.
Detective Inspector Chris Ahearn held a press conference this morning and is asking for any witnesses to come forward: