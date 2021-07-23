Manhunt Underway After A 40-Year-Old Man Was Shot Dead In Cooks Hill
Searching for man and woman
There's been more details about the fatal shooting in Cooks Hill on Thursday afternoon.
It's been confirmed the man shot dead at a unit on Darby Street was a 40-year-old man.
Police have launched Strike Force Hibbard to investigate the shooting.
They're after two people - a man and woman - seen running from the scene at around a 12:45pm.
Police are appealing for any dashcam footage from Darby Street, Parkway Avenue, Tooke and Brooks Streets around that time.
Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.