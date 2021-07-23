Manhunt Underway After A 40-Year-Old Man Was Shot Dead In Cooks Hill

There's been more details about the fatal shooting in Cooks Hill on Thursday afternoon.

It's been confirmed the man shot dead at a unit on Darby Street was a 40-year-old man. 

Police have launched Strike Force Hibbard to investigate the shooting.

They're after two people - a man and woman - seen running from the scene at around a 12:45pm. 

Police are appealing for any dashcam footage from Darby Street, Parkway Avenue, Tooke and Brooks Streets around that time. 

