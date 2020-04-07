Mandy Moore Sings Only Hope On Instagram Live For The First Time In Almost 20 Years

Yesterday, Mandy Moore and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, gave us all the feels when they took to Instagram Live to gift us all with a concert.

One of the songs they performed was "Only Hope", sung by Mandy Moore in the 2002 teen romance film A Walk To Remember, based on the Nicholas Sparks novel of the same name.

Moore revealed that it was only the third time she's ever sung the piece, stating:

"This is a song I've sung one time almost twenty years ago. I think I've sung it once in concert in the Philippines not that long after, but never really - I sang it once to record it."

If you can't quite remember this iconic film moment, Moore's character Jamie Sullivan sings "Only Hope" to bad boy Landon Carter as they perform together in the school play, and it's the moment he seems to realise she's a literal 👏 angel 👏 on 👏 earth.

Moore prefaced the song on her Instagram Live, saying, "This has been requested a lot, and I'm going to try and do my best to make it work."

*Spoiler: she makes it work

Listen to the song below, but you have to promise you won't fall in love with this...

Goosebumps anyone?

