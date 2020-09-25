Mandy Moore Is Pregnant With Her First Child!

Mandy Moore is expecting her first child with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith...and it's a BOY!

The actress and singer shared the news on Instagram, with the caption "Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021 💙"

The This Is Us star had previously spoken about her desire to have children, comparing herself to her character, Rebecca:

"What I was most concerned about was feeling maternal, not having children myself. But being part of a project like this definitely makes my ovaries start kicking. I want kids sooner than later."

Congratulations to the happy couple! Bring on baby Goldsmith!

Chrissy Teigen Accidentally Reveals The Sex Of Her Third Child!

Want more celeb goss? Catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.