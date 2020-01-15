Mandy Moore Has Just Dropped Her First Song In Over 10 Years!

This is not the news I expected to be waking up to this morning, but am SO glad I did!

Before Mandy Moore was making us cry in This is Us, voicing Rapunzel in Tangled, breaking Vince’s heart in Entourage, making us WEEP in A Walk To Remember, and even before she played our favourite mean girl, Lana, in The Princess Diaries… Mandy was a true bubblegum pop superstar!

'Candy' was an absolute banger with a truly amazing spoken bridge:

“You know who you are,

"Your love is as sweet as Candy

"I'll be forever yours

"Love always, Mandy”

SO GOOD.

But of course, Mandy ultimately decided to focus on acting more than music, only releasing an album every few years, the last being way back in 2009.

Today however, all our dreams have come true as Mandy has announced her NEW album will be released this March 6th!

“It feels so good to be stepping assuredly into this next chapter of my life as a woman and performer, with an album of songs I couldn’t be more thrilled with or ready to share.

"Having music back in my life makes me feel like a more complete version of myself, in ways I wasn’t even expecting. The experience of writing, recording (and soon to be touring) it with some of the people I love the most in the world is an experience I will treasure forever.

"Silver Landings

"Out March 6 ❤️”

If that is too long away, she’s also dropped the first single, titled ‘Save A Little For Yourself’.

Take a listen:

The new album comes after Mandy opened up about her psychologically abusive and controlling relationship with disgraced former husband Ryan Adams.

Welcome back, Mandy! We missed you!

