Mandatory COVID Vaccines In Order For WA's Health Care Workers By 2022

The Western Australian government has announced all health care workers will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the year.

The rules are set to apply to health care workers across public and private hospitals.

Health Minister Roger Cook says they must be protected to deal with the Delta strain when it gets in to WA.

"There is the very real possibility that a worker at a health care facility will come in contact with someone who has COVID-19. That is why it is vital we ensure our entire health care workforce is vaccinated against COVID-19," he said.

Anyone who refuses to be vaccinated, will not be let in to their workplace and could be fired.

From October 1, health care workers must have had their first vaccine in order to access 'tier 1' which includes ICU, emergency departments and vaccination clinics, and from November 1, health care workers must have one dose of vaccine to access 'tier 2' facilities like all other areas in public and private hospitals.

The requirements not only apply to nurses and doctors, but also to non-medical staff like gardeners, cleaners, security guards and more.

