Man Who Stole Lady Gaga's French Bulldogs Sentenced To 21 Years In Prison

The man accused of shooting Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stealing her French bull dogs has been sentenced to 21 years behind bars.

James Howard Jackson plead guilty to one count of attempted murder after shooting dog walker Ryan Fischer.

Jackson and two others are believed to have driven around Los Angeles looking for French bulldogs when they spotted Mr Fischer walking the pop star’s three pets.

During the robbery, Jackson shot Mr Fischer before fleeing with two of the dogs.

The three thieves were not aware at the time that the dogs belonged to Lady Gaga, only that the breed could fetch upwards of $1,000 each.

The dogs were located abandoned several days later, tied to a pole.

Jackson plead guilty to attempted murder and admitted to inflicting extreme bodily injury to a person.

The DA’s office described Jackson’s crime as “cold hearted” and “violent”.

“The plea agreement holds Mr. Jackson accountable for perpetrating a cold hearted violent act and provides justice for our victim,” they said in a statement.

Jackson was sentenced to 21 years in prison.

