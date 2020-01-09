Man Who Lost Family Home In NSW Bushfires Wins 1 Million In Lotto

A Mount Cotton man has just won a cool $1 million after recently losing his family home in the northern New South Wales bushfires.

This morning, a Golden Casket official contacted the man who had no idea of the win.

“My family just lost their home in the bushfires in northern New South Wales and it wasn’t insured, so thank you very much," he told them.

“I can’t wait to go home and give my wife a big kiss and a cuddle!"

Describing the win as a miracle which has come at impeccable timing, the winner said he used his wife's "special numbers" to enter.

Read more about the incredible win here.

Keep across the latest headlines below.

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.