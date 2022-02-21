Man To Face Court On Murder Charges Over Gruesome Innisfail Death

A man will face court on murder charges over the death of another man who died after having part of his leg cut off with a circular saw.

According to police, the two men allegedly drove to Fitzgerald Park, Innisfail at around 3:48AM to participate in an “arrangement”.

The two men sat under a tree for about 20 minutes before the “arrangement” allegedly took a turn for the worse.

Police have alleged that a 36-year-old man cut off the lower half of a 66-year-old man’s leg using a circular saw.

The 36-year-old is then alleged to have assisted the older man in returning to his vehicle before fleeing the scene.

The 36-year-old is believed to have used the older man’s saw to cut off his leg below the knee.

The older man was later discovered by people passing through the scene who alerted authorities.

Emergency services arrived at the park shortly after and pronounced the man dead on site.

The 36-year-old man was located and charged on Sunday and is set to face the Innisfail Magistrate’s Court on murder charges today.

Detective Acting Inspector Gary Hunter said the two men are believed to have known each other prior to the “arrangement”.

“Police also believe there was an arrangement between the two people for the amputation of the leg,” he said.

“During my 34 years as a police officer, I’ve never experienced a situation as we are presented with here.”

