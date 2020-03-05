Man Tasered In Toilet Paper Aisle Following Incident

A man has been tasered following a fight over toilet paper at a Big W store in Tamworth, New South Wales.

It’s believed police were called after a fight broke out in the store, where a staff member and a customer were assaulted.

Police have confirmed the incident happened in the toilet paper aisle. The 50-year-old man was tasered and has been arrested.

Fears of coronavirus have driven a frenzy of toilet-paper buying in recent days, with supermarkets resorting to limits to help supplies last.

