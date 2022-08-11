Man Stumbles Into Mermaid Beach Restaurant With Multiple Stab Wounds

A man has been hospitalised with multiple stab wounds after being attacked in Mermaid Beach on the Gold Coast.

The man was transported to hospital after walking into a busy Mermaid Beach restaurant with several stab wounds.

The 31-year-old entered the restaurant at around 8:15PM before diners contacted emergency services.

Paramedics arrived at the scene where they found the 31-year-old with stab wounds to the neck, chest and stomach.

Police have launched a full investigation into the incident and believe the man was attacked at a nearby location before entering the restaurant in search of help.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was sent into emergency surgery.

The 31-year-old is now believed to be in stable condition.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

