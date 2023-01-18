Man Stabbed In The Groin At Mount Barker Leads To Arrest

A 40-year-old man has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the groin at Mount Barker.

Police have since revealed they've arrested a man in relation to the overnight assault.

The man from Two Wells was found with a stab wound in the groin at a house on Laver Street around 1am on Wednesday morning.

He was transported to the Royal Adelaide hospital in a critical condition, his injuries are now considered series yet not life-threatening.

A 47-year-old from Mount Barker was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, before being bailed to appear in court on 22 February.

SA Police have reassured the public that this incident was not random, revealing the alleged are known to each other.

