Man Shot By Police Following Altercation In Pingelly

A man who was shot by police during a confrontation in the Wheatbelt on Sunday is now in stable condition in hospital.

The 20-year-oldman was shot by police on Sunday after allegedly running at an officer while armed with knives.

The incident occurred at Pingelly home at around 4:15AM on Sunday morning following reports of a disturbance at the home.

Family members of the 20-year-old contacted police with concerns about the man’s behaviour.

Deputy Commissioner Allan Adams told The West that the man allegedly ran at the officer attending the scene.

“Upon arrival the 20-year-old from the particular address that they had attended, ran from the address with knives towards police who spoke to him to stop,” he said.

The officer is believed to have used a taser on the 20-year-old which had little effect.

The officer was then forced to fire one shot at the man, which struck him in the torso. Before administering first aid.

The entire incident was captured on police body cam with another family member also witnessing the incident.

Investigations into the incident including a Police Internal Affairs Unit investigation are ongoing.

