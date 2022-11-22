Man Seriously Injured In Explosion At Perth Home

A man has been seriously injured in an explosion at a south-east Perth property on Monday evening.

A Perth man has suffered extreme burns following an explosion at a Kelmscott home.

The explosion was strong enough to also blow out the windows of the neighbouring property.

Emergency services were called to the home shortly after where they found two people suffering from burns.

Paramedics transported a 34-year-old man to Fiona Stanley Hospital to be treated for serious burn injuries.

A 30-year-old woman who was also home at the time of the explosion, was treated at a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

The cause of the explosion is yet to be revealed.

