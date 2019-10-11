Man Sentenced To Eight Years Jail For Abducting And Molesting Little Girl From Kmart

Just in:

11 October 2019

A father of two has been sentenced go eight years in jail after kidnapping a seven-year-old girl in a Brisbane Kmart and molesting her.

Sterling Mervyn Free lured the girl away from her family at Kmart in Westfield North Lakes before driving her into bushland and indecently assaulting her. 

He then dropped her back at the shopping centre.

He was sentenced ton eight years jail today, but will. Be eligible for parole in less than two years.

