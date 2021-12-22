Man's Body Tragically Pulled From Lake Hume

A police investigation is underway after a body was pulled from Lake Hume on Tuesday night.

The 53-year-old Bonegilla man was discovered by helicopters circling the area late Tuesday afternoon.

According to News Corp Australia, police confirmed they had been searching for a man who was reported missing before discovering the body in Lake Hume.

A Victoria Police spokeswoman said authorities had been concerned for the mans welfare.

The cause of death is yet to be determined.

More to follow.

