Man In Serious Condition Following Midland Highway Crash

A man has been hospitalised in serious condition after crashing his vehicle into a tree off the Tasmanian Highway on Thursday night.

Police were called to the scene of a crash along Midland Highway at around 6:20PM

Emergency services arrived to find a vehicle had come off the road and crashed into a tree approximately 200m from the highway.

According to police, the driver lost control of his vehicle before slamming into a guidepost.

The driver is then believed to have attempted to straighten out his vehicle before sliding backwards off the righthand side of the road and into a tree

The man managed to escape the vehicle as it slid towards the tree.

Paramedics treated the man in his 30’s at the scene before transporting him to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

According to police, poor conditions, speed and inattention were likely the cause of the collision.

