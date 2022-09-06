Man In Custody Following Suspicious Death At Park Holme

Police have arrested a 34-year-old man in relation to the suspicious death of a 51-year-old woman in Park Holme on Tuesday morning.

Police were called to a Park Holme address on Condada Avenue where they found a woman unresponsive.

Shortly after police arrived at the scene, the woman passed away.

Police have since arrested a man in relation to the woman’s death who is now believed to be assisting police with their inquiries.

The woman’s cause of death is yet to be revealed.

According to police, the alarm was raised by people associated with the Condada Avenue address.

The 34-year-old man is also understood to be living at the home where the victim was found.

Detective Chief Inspector Michael Fisher told reporters that the pair are believed to have been known to each other.

“From what we can ascertain, they were acquaintances but not in a relationship,” he said.

“I can’t say much more, it’s very early in the investigation and when matters become clearer, we may be able to tell you a bit more.”

Police are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

