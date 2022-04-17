Man In Critical Condition After Being Bitten By Police Dog

A man is in serious condition in hospital after being bitten by a police dog as he was attempting to flee authorities on the NSW Central Coast.

Police were searching for the 27-year-old man who was reported as missing on Friday, when he was spotted running through traffic on the M1 on Saturday evening.

The man was seen running down the southbound lane of the M1 near Sparks Road.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

Upon their arrival at the scene, police were told that the driver of a ute had struck the man with his side mirror as he attempted to drive around the man.

The man is then believed to have fled on foot into nearby bushland.

Police began searching the area, with an officer from the dog unit spotting the man and attempting to arrest him.

During the “violent struggle”, the man was bitten by the police dog suffering major injuries to his legs.

The officer attempted to treat the man at the scene before paramedics arrived.

The man was then transported to John Hunter Hospital where he is currently believed to be in critical condition.

The officer involved in the struggle suffered minor facial injuries and was transported to Wyong Hospital for further treatment.

Police have launched a critical incident investigation into the incident.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.