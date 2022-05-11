Man Impaled While Attempting To Climb Fence On The Gold Coast

A man has been cut free by fire fighters after slipping and becoming impaled while attempting to climb a fence on the Gold Coast.

The man was attempting to climb over the fence at a gated complex in Woodridge before falling and becoming impaled on a metal pole.

Paramedics arrived at the scene where they attempted to treat the man for his injuries before he was transported to hospital at around 2PM.

According to the Queensland Ambulance Service, the man was held off the ground by fire fighters and paramedics as the gate was cut.

The man is believed to have been conscious as the fire fighters and paramedics worked to free him from the gate.

Paramedics transported the man to Princess Alexandra Hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries to his thigh.

