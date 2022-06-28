Man Hunt Underway For Three Escaped Prisoners

Queensland police are currently on the hunt for three prisoners who escaped from Townsville Correctional Centre on Monday evening.

According to police, the prisoners managed to escape from the facility at around 6:30PM on Monday night before fleeing on foot.

It is not year clear where the escaped prisoners were planning to go following their escape.

Police identified the three prisoners in a statement as Les Noel Nobel, Layne Rex Newman and Preston Zane Quakawoot.

Quakawoot was serving a nine month sentence for assault of a police officer after sparking a high-speed police chase in 2019.

This is the second time Quakawoot has escaped custody after leading police on a three-day long manhunt back in 2018.

Newman is serving a one year, three month and five day sentence for break and entering and is well-known to authorities as one of the passengers of a stolen vehicle that killed motorcycle rider Jennifer Board in February of 2021.

Nobel was serving a four-year sentence for armed robbery.

Police are asking anyone with information as to the whereabouts of the trio to contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

