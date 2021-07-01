Man Fighting For Life After Goodwood Hit And Run

The hunt is on for the driver of a white Jeep who police believe was involved in a hit and run at Goodwood on Wednesday night.

Police are seeking information relating to the incident, where a 70-year-old man was hit on Goodwood road prior to the driver fleeing the scene.

The driver of the Jeep Compass crashed into the pedestrian around 10pm, and sped off heading south.

The man has been left fighting for his life in a critical condition at Royal Adelaide hospital.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CRIME STOPPERS on 1800 333 000.

