Man Drowns Off Townsville Marina

A body was pulled from the water of the Townsville marina yesterday evening.

Police, fire crews and paramedics were called to the scene in the Mariners North area at about 7:45 pm.

The 65-year-old man was pronounced dead after being pulled from the water.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a spokesperson for the Queensland Police Service said a report is being prepared for the coroner.

