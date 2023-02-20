Man Drowns In Hotel Spa After Consuming 'Nangs' On The Gold Coast

A man has died after being pulled from a hotel spa in Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast overnight.

The 30-year-old was found in a spa by staff in a hotel on Ferny Avenue at around 6:20PM on Sunday.

Emergency services were called to the scene where they attempted life saving measures.

The man passed away at the scene.

Gold Coast Acting Chief Superintendent Scott Knowles told ABC news that the man was alleged to have been consuming ‘nangs’ prior to his death.

“This is really concerning, this is one of those incidents involving the use of nangs, the nitrogen canisters that are used for whipped cream,” he said.

“Essentially, this 30-year-old was inhaling some of those overnight, the way that these affect the body is that they cause a lack of oxygen which is what gives that high

“But unfortunately, that led to this man falling unconscious and because he was in a spa, he drowned.”

The man is believed to be a Brisbane local who was visiting the Gold Coast at the time of his death.

