Man Driving More Than 60km Over Limit Hit With Additional Traffic Charges

Over the weekend, Mooroopna Police nabbed a Toolamba driver for excessive speed when they observed him driving 162km/hr in a 100km/h zone.

If that wasn't already bad enough, the 50-year-old driver was also found to be driving an unregistered car on a suspended licence.

His car was impounded at a cost of $1,175 and he is expected to be summonsed to appear at a Magistrates Court at a later date for traffic related offences.

