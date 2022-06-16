Man Dies After Suspected Stabbing In Northam Detention Centre Riot

A Turkish man has died in a suspected stabbing as chaos erupted at Yongah Hill Detention Centre on Wednesday night.

Masked riot police, forensic offers and detectives were called in to storm the complex in efforts regain control.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Western Australia Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

The 32-year-old victim was confirmed dead by police after sustaining serious injuries inside the compound.

He was taken to Northam hospital but died shortly after.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the stabbing or any other details of the riot.

The Refugee Action Coalition believe the man was involved in an altercation with another detainee.

On Thursday, it added it believed the man had been held in the centre for three years.

The Homicide Squad is investigating the death and are speaking to two people in relation to the incident.

A spokesperson for the Australian Border Force expressed their condolences to the family and friends of the man.

“The ABF’s priority is the health and safety of all detainees and staff,” a statement read.

“The matter has been referred for investigation to the appropriate agencies.

“As this matter will be subject to ongoing investigation, it would not be appropriate to comment further.”

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr