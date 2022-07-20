Man Dies After Suffering Medical Episode Behind The Wheel

Investigations are ongoing

A man has died in a car accident after suffering a medical emergency while driving near Hobart. 

Emergency services were called to the scene of a car accident following reports a car had crashed on the Arthur Highway at around 1PM. 

The blue sedan had come off the road between Nugent Road and Rosendale Road after the driver suffered a medical episode. 

The road is still open to motorists however, police recommend avoiding the area as investigations continue this afternoon.

Police are currently preparing a report for the coroner as investigations into the incident continue.

The crash is one of two road-related incidents in the area with a red sedan becoming flipped onto its roof around 20km away in Copping.

All occupants of the vehicle escaped unharmed but were taken to a nearby hospital for assessment as a precaution.

Georgie Marr

20 July 2022

