Man Dies After Fatal Motorcycle Crash Near Cairns

Tragedy has stuck in Woree, near Cairns, a motorcyclist died after colliding with a truck on Thursday.

Around 2pm, emergency crews responded to reports of a collision at the intersection of Toogood Road and Torino Street.

Paramedics found a Harley Davidson struck down by a truck.

Public citizens attempted first aid on the motorcyclist prior to im being transported to hospital.

The 72-year-old man from Bayview Heights sadly died in hospital overnight.

The 45-year-old truckie was not injured in the collision.

Forensic Crash Unit detectives sent out an alert to anyone who witnessed the crash, or has dash cam footage to come forward to help with the investigation.

