Man Dies After Car Rolls Off Mt Magnet Road

A man has tragically died after a car rolled over on Mt Magnet only 300km from Geraldton at around 7:40AM this morning.

According to authorities, the incident occurred just before 7:40AM this morning with police recovering a totalled white Toyota Hilux just off the side of the road.

The Toyota Hilux is believed to have been driving east down the Mt Magnet road when the driver lost control and the car flipped multiple times.

A 25-year-old man was driving the car at the time of the accident and passed away at the scene of the crash.

Major Crash Investigators are still looking into the incident.

As Investigators continue to look into the incident, police are searching for witnesses to the crash.

Police are urging anyone with information pertaining to the crash including anyone with dash cam footage to come forward and contact police or crime stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Anyone with video footage of the vehicle in the area before the crash or during can upload their footage through the following link:

https://wapf.au.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/fataltrafficcrashdaggarhills

