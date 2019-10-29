Man Dead After Macksville Crash
Motorbike fails to negotiate a bend
A man has died after his motorcycle crashed on the Mid North Coast overnight.
About 7.35pm on Monday, emergency services were called to Wallace Street, Macksville, after a motorcyclist lost control on a bend and was thrown from his bike.
Officers attached to Mid North Coast Police District and NSW Ambulance paramedics attended; however, the 23-year-old man died at the scene.
A crime scene was established and officers commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.