Man Charged With Online Child Sex Offence

A Newcastle man was charged with online child sex offending after a five-month investigation from the Sex Crime Squad’s Child Exploitation Internet Unit (CEIU).

The 40-year-old man was arrested by force detectives with assistance from Newcastle City Police District at Mayfield at around 8AM yesterday.

According to NSW police, the man is believed to have spoken with the mother of a nine-year-old girl and engaged in sexually-explicit conversations about acts he wished to perform on the child.

Police ordered a search warrant at his home, where officers seized electronic devices which are set to be sent away to forensics for further examination.

He was taken to Newcastle Police Station and charged with using a carriage service to transmit, publish, or promote child abuse.

The man was refused bail to appear before Newcastle Local Court today.

Police said that the CEIU conducts regular covert online investigations, while police in NSW work closely with their law-enforcement colleagues interstate and overseas.

Police also encourage anyone with concerns about suspected child abuse or exploitation to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Information can be provided anonymously.

