Man Charged With Murder Over Woman Found Dead In Fremantle Harbour

Police have arrested a 21-year-old man in relation to the suspicious death of a woman found floating in Fremantle Harbour on Sunday.

Helen Jeremy Solomon Marsuk was found dead in the Fremantle Harbour on Sunday by a member of the public in the early hours of the morning.

Forensic divers scoured the scene and returned a number of items to be used as part of the ongoing investigation.

Ms Marsuk was last seen alive on Oats Street on November 30, wearing a pink dress and holding a pink handbag. 

Police have this morning charged a 21-year-old man with murder over Ms Marsuk’s death.

The man accused of killing Ms Marsuk is set to face court today.

9 December 2022

